Breaking News: Ex-Arsenal ace Emmanuel Frimpong joins newly-promoted Swedish top-flight side Eskilstuna

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has signed for Newly-promoted Swedish top-flight side Eskilstuna on a two-season contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 25-year-old makes the switch just days after mutually terminating his contract with Russian outfit Arsenal Tula.

Frimpong has been on the radar of Eskilstuna despite his lack of activity in Russia for the past three seasons.

Eskilstuna want to maintain their top-flight status in the Allsvenskan and believe the acquisition of the former English Premier League star will bolster their ranks.

Frimpong, who is capped once by Ghana, signed for Tula last summer along with Ghanaian defender Awal Mohammed but managed just 3 league appearances for the club.

Since leaving Arsenal in 2014, the former England U16 captain has joined his third club but had played on loan spells at Fulham, Barnsley, Charlton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He will be seeking to restore his stuttering career which gave a lot of promise during his youth days at Arsenal.

After growing through the youth ranks at the Emirates, the Kumasi-born managed just 16 minutes of Premier League football for Arsene Wenger's side.

He would seek to follow in the footsteps of Ghanaian stars like David Accam, Majeed Waris and Ebenezer Ofori who are cult figures in the Scandinavian country.

But he must place his focus on football and cut down on his catchphrase DENCH production as well as his social media frenzy.

He switched his nationality to play for Ghana but his dramatic dip in form has dimmed his Ghana chances as he has received just two call ups.

