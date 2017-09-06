BREAKING NEWS: FIFA confirms replay of South Africa clash with Senegal over controversial Joseph Lamptey penalty

FIFA has confirmed a replay of the World Cup qualifier between the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Terenga Lions of Senegal played in November 2016 following a controversial penalty awarded the hosts by Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey.

The game will be replayed in November this year following the decision of CAS to uphold the lifetime ban handed the Ghanaian referee for manipulating the match.

The Ghanaian referee was banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level for life by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

The top Ghanaian official was found guilty of breaching art. 69 par. 1 (unlawfully influencing match results) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifying match between South Africa and Senegal on 12 November 2016.

Joseph Lamptey appealed the decision of FIFA to hand him a lifetime ban but the Court of Arbitration for Sports has thrown away the appeal, upholding the decision and has also called for a replay of the match in November this year.

FIFA follows a zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and is committed to protecting the integrity of football.

As a result, FIFA continues with its ongoing efforts to combat match manipulation through a variety of initiatives, which include the monitoring of international betting and a confidential reporting system with a dedicated integrity hotline and e-mail address.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)