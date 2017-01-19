BREAKING NEWS: Former Ghana goal king Eric Bekoe joins Egyptian second tier side Kafr Elshiekh SC

Ambitious Egyptian second-tier side Kafr Elsheikh SC have completed the signing of former Ghana goal king Eric Bekoe, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Bekoe completed a successful medical with the Egyptian side and has signed a six months contract with the side subject to renewal.

Bekoe who was on the verge of joining Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics for the upcoming season arrived in Egypt on Wednesday evening and completed the signing on Thursday.

The 2008 Ghana Premier League goal king played for Sekondi Hasaacas in the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League and scored 8 goals in 20 appearances for the side.

Bekoe is expected to guide the ambitious side to secure promotion into the Egyptian Premier League.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

