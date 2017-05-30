BREAKING NEWS: Former Hearts of Oak great Robert Hammond confirmed dead

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Robert Hammond has been confirmed dead after a short illness.

The 67-year-old ex-Ghana international was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning in the US, where he was residing with his family after calling time on his playing career.

Hammond alongside Mama Acquah, Anas Seidu, Peter Lamptey and Mohammed Ahmed Polo were known as the “Fearsome Five” during their time with the Phobians in the early 70’s.

