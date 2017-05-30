Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

BREAKING NEWS: Former Hearts of Oak great Robert Hammond confirmed dead

Published on: 30 May 2017
Robert Hammond with Pele after a friendly game between Hearts and Santos

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Robert Hammond has been confirmed dead after a short illness.

The 67-year-old ex-Ghana international was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning in the US, where he was residing with his family after calling time on his playing career.

Hammond alongside Mama Acquah, Anas Seidu, Peter Lamptey and Mohammed Ahmed Polo were known as the “Fearsome Five” during their time with the Phobians in the early 70’s.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations