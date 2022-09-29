BREAKING NEWS: GFA forced to put Premier League on hold

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been forced to put the country’s top flight league on hold.

This follows Ashantigold SC's Motion on Notice for Injunction, which was filed at the Human Rights High Court and served on the GFA's lawyers Wednesday afternoon.

Following receipt of the Motion, the Association has decided to suspend the league until the court rules on a Motion on Notice for Injunction on October 14, 2022.

The GFA has since informed all sponsors, partners, and clubs of its decision.

The GFA has urged all stakeholders to remain calm, including sponsors, partners, and clubs who have invested in the league, players whose livelihood is dependent on the league, match officials, administrators, officials, and league supporters, and clubs.

The Association will make every effort to seek redress for the Premier League's prompt return and to ensure that the calendar is not further disrupted during this World Cup year.

Matchday 4 of the Premier League was set to begin this weekend.