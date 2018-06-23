Breaking News: Ghana government disband five-member committee as confusion rocks local football

Ghana’s Government has dissolved the five-member committee tasked to reform football in the country as the confusion which has rocked the game in the West African nation reached the roof top.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports met FIFA on Friday and, following discussion with the World governing body, government decided to dissolve the interim committee due to the informal process it was named.

The committee was made up of a five member team which included, Dr. Kofi Amoah as Chairman, ex-footballers Abedi Pele and Rev. Osei Kofi, Lawyer and former Sports Journalist Eva Okyere and GHALCA Boss Kudjoe Fianoo.

According to deputy Attorney General, Godfred Odame, the current IMC was not formally inaugurated and outdoored to the public hence the reason to dissolve it.

Meanwhile, the current Ghana Football Association is not recognized by FIFA following the meeting between the two parties on Friday.

“We had a fruitful discussion with FIFA and as things stands now there is no IMT,” he said on Joy FM’s Newsfile . “The IMT was not properly inaugurated and so as we speak it can’t work.”

“A proper one will be formed and inaugurated with their clear mandate made known. FIFA does not recognize the GFA as we speak”.

Ghana Football was hit with bribery scandals a fortnight ago, when investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas premiered his new work dubbed number 12. Several Official and referees were caught on camera receiving cash gifts which led to government taking steps to dissolve the FA.