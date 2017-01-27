BREAKING NEWS: Ghana international Raphael Dwamena completes switch to Swiss side FC Zurich

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has completed his move to Swiss side FC Zurich on a long-term deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusive confirm.

The 21-year-old passed medical and penned a three-year-contract with the Swiss second-tier club who are close to securing promotion back to the top-flight.

GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively reported on Friday morning about the forward's impending move to the largest Swiss city.

Dwamena's club, Austria Lustenau, reached agreement with the 12-time Swiss Super League champions while the former Red Bull Salzburg striker also agreed personal terms with the club and signed the deal to commit him to the until 2021.

Zurich have beaten a host of European clubs who have lined up for the left-footed center-forward. Russian giants Spartak Moscow, Swiss Super League giants FC Basel, Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia, TSG Hoffenheim and French Ligue 1 side Lille all expressed interest in the Ghanaian.

His scoring form did not only mean he emerge as the best striker across all second-tier European leagues in the first-half of the season but also earn international recognition as Ghana coach Avram Grant included him in his provisional 26-man squad for the 2017 AFCON.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)