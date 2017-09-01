Breaking News: Ghana name strong starting line up to face Congo, Larweh get debut start

Ghana have deployed a strong starting line-up for today's World Cup qualifier against Congo, handing a debut start to Attamah Larweh with regular top players Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu and Thomas Partey also starting.

Determined to take full advantage of Egypt's slip up in the qualifiers on Thursday, coach Appiah is going with all guns blazing as he is using his best players to face the Red Devils.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has been forced to make changes to the defence in the wake of the injuries to John Boye and Harrison Afful which has given opportunities to Larweh and Jeffery Schlupp.

The Black Stars will start with a blistering attack force that includes all the players Gyan, Atsu, Andre and Jordan Ayew.

It is clear that Jonathan Mensah will partner Daniel Amartey at the heart of the defence in the wake of Boye's injury.

Afful's place has been taken by makeshift right-back Attamah Larweh who had played in the position in training throughout the week.

Despite the good form of Lawrence Ati Zigi in training, Richard Ofori is the main man in the Black Stars post.

Coach Appiah is likely to rely on the side that defeated Ethiopia with Ebenezer Ofori partnering Thomas Partey in midfield while Christian Atsu and Andre Ayew playing on the wings in midfield.

The attacking force will be led by Asamoah Gyan with Jordan Ayew being the ghost striker.

Victory lifted Uganda, who have never qualified for a World Cup, to seven points in Group E. Egypt have six, Ghana one and Congo Brazzaville none.

Ghana host Congo Friday in Kumasi and maximum points for the “Black Stars” will bring them back into contention for a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Only the five Africa zone group winners qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Below is the line-up for Black Stars' game against Congo today

Richard Ofori, Attamah Larweh, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah, Jeffery Schlupp, Christian Atsu, Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew.

