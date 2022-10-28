Breaking News: Ghana Premier League return in danger as Ashgold file another injunction

The Ghana Premier League may not resume this weekend following another injunction application filed by aggrieved AshantiGold led by their President Dr Kwaku Frimpong.

In a court document sighted by Ghanasoccernet, AshantiGold are seeking for the suspension of the country’s again after an initial injunction was dismissed earlier this week.

The earlier ruling paved the way for the resumption of the league which had been suspended for four weeks, but it does appear they would be no Ghana Premier League this weekend.

Ashgold and the Ghana Football Association are locked in a legal battle, and the Miners intention is halt the league until the court determines the case.

The Miners were demoted from the Ghana Premier League to Division Two League, while President Dr Kwaku Frimpong and Chief Executive Emmanuel Frimpong received long-term bans for match-fixing.

They appealed the Disciplinary Committee ruling but it was dismissed by Appeals Committee, forcing Ashgold to head to court.