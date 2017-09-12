Breaking News: Ghana superstar Sulley Muntari arrested, his cars impounded over financial problems

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has run into serious trouble in Italy after been arrested and vehicle impounded over big money problems with his former agent, Spanish media have reported.

The former Portsmouth star was detained by the traffic police on the border between Italy and Switzerland for not paying the monthly instalments of the Jeep he was driving, the Spanish newspaper Sport reported on Tuesday.

According to Sports.es, Muntari was also recently arrested for failing to pay his former agent whom he's indebted to for several thousands of dollars, it has been claimed by the newspaper.

This report cannot be independently confirmed by GHANAsoccernet.com as the news was widespread in Italy by Tuesday afternoon.

The report also claims the 34-year-old is under investigation for alleged embezzlement after the Italian police seized his high-end vehicle, a Mercedes, valued more than 150,000 Euros.

According to multiple reports, the controversial Ghana midfielder was detained by traffic police on the border between Italy and Switzerland, accused of not paying the deadlines for the jeep he was driving.

It appears the finances of the former AC Milan star is beginning to bite as he reportedly owes his former representative a significant debt.

The peeved former representative is believed to have reported the former English Premier League star to the Italian authorities after the player broke his professional relationship with him.

Muntari, who recently walked off the pitch after a suffering a racist slur during a Serie A match for Pescara against Cagliari, appears to be in financial quagmire.

He is reported to have pleaded with his former representative to give him ample time to sort out the financial situation.

" I am going through a difficult time, but I will pay everything as soon as possible ." Muntari is quoted as saying

Subsequently the Italian police arrested him and impounded his vehicle, widespread reports have emerged in Italy.

The former Portsmouth head-hot is currently unemployed after leaving Pescara at the end of last season.

He has been hunting for a club without success so far and seems his troubles won't wash away with the latest fiasco that has entangled his neck.

The Ghanaian made his debut in Europe for Udinese in 2002 and subsequently signed for Inter in 2007 before joining English League one side English side Portsmouth for

He joined AC Milan in 2012 as a free agent before being farmed out to Al Ittihad last year.

The controversial midfielder signed for Pescara in January this year but terminated his contract this summer.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)