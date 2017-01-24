Breaking News: Ghana striker Mahatma Otoo signs for Turkish side Umraniyespor

Ghana striker Mahatma Otoo has joined Turkish second-tier side Ümranıyespor till the end of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 24-year-old joins the side as a free agent after ending his contract with Norwegian outfit Songdal.

The Ghanaian passed his mandatory medical before putting pen-to-paper on the deal on Tuesday, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

He joins compatriot Seidu Salifu who is on a six months loan at the club.

The Ghana international has never been short of offers after an exhilarating three years at the club.

Songdal failed to meet his expectation, leading to the decision to seek a new adventure elsewhere.

The former Hearts of Oak captain signed a short term contract with the Turkish side with a view of making it permanent next season all things being equal.

Otoo was in the company of ex-Kotoko star Yusif Alhassan Chibsah, who has been key to several move of Ghanaian players.

By Patrick Akoto

