Breaking News: Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo completes move to Swedish giants Malmo

Hugely-talented Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has completed his much anticipated move to the UEFA Champions League campaigners Malmo FF of Sweden, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old sealed the move from Swedish side Sirius on Thursday afternoon after passing his mandatory medical earlier in the day.

The talented winger was signed for $1.5m on a four-year contract.

Sarfo's deal with Malmo will end in the summer of 2021.

Sarfo, who was said to have been targeted by several clubs in Europe, is delighted over the chance to further his career with a bigger club.

"I'm very happy that I signed a contract with Malmö FF. It's a great club and play the kind of football I like. My goal is to win titles with the MFF," Sarfo said.

Sirius have finally agreed to release the player after Malmo improved their initial offer for the pacy winger and playmaker.

Malmo made an initial offer of $1m for the in-demand star which was turned down by Sirius who claim the player's value is higher.

The UEFA Champions League campaigners improved the offer to $1.5m and added that Sirius will reap up to 30% from his onward transfer.

Sarfo is considered the hottest talent in the Swedish top-flight so far this season.

He is wanted by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah while the Swedish authorities want to fast-track his passport to enable him play for them.

