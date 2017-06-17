Breaking News: Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley terminates contract with Romanian giants Steaua Bucharest

Romanian giants Steaua Bucharest have reached an agreement for a mutual termination of the contract of their Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 24-year-old reached the agreement with the club on Saturday afternoon after two week of negotiation over his future with the club.

The brother of Sulley Muntari becomes the fourth player to be released by the club this summer after Robert Vilceanu, Wilfred Moke and Gabi Tamas.

Muniru becomes a free agent after the deal was terminated by mutual consent.

"Thank you, Muniru Sulley! FC Steaua Bucharest announces that it has reached an agreement with Muniru Sulley to terminate the contract that the player had with our club," a club statement sent to Ghanasoccernet.com on Saturday read.

"Our club thanks Sulley for his contribution to our team over the past two years and wish him success for the future."

Muniru joined the club in the summer of 2015 from rival Romanian side CFR Cluj for 500,000 Euros.

The Ghanaian played 61 games in red and blue shirt, scoring four times and managing two assists.

Muniru is in a similar situation to that of his brother Sulley, both being free agents.

