BREAKING NEWS: GTV suspends Ghana Premier League LIVE telecast; StarTimes yet to formalise deal with state broadcaster

Ghanaians are on the verge of facing massive disappointment in Ghana Premier League broadcast sponsors StarTimes over the live telecast of league matches with state broadcaster GTV suspending their coverage because the Chinese company has not officially formalised any deal with them.

Grapevine sources close to the state broadcaster have disclosed to GHANAsoccernet that the Chinese company arranged with GBC to start the telecast with their broadcasting equipment and their OB Vans for a proper deal to be finalised between the two later.

StarTimes sought the assistance of the state broadcaster in the live telecast of the GPL matches with the excuse that their OB Vans and other equipment for the coverage of the league are yet to arrive in the country from China.

GBC after three match weeks in the Ghana Premier League are yet to receive any official correspondence from StarTimes hence their decision the suspend the coverage.

GBC demonstrated their frustrations by not telecasting the fourth week fixture between WAFA and Aduana Stars at the Red Bull Arena, a game which was originally announced to be live on television.

The state broadcaster will also not telecast the game between Hearts of Oak and Wa All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday (tomorrow) as a confirmation of their decision to suspend their telecast of the GPL matches.

StarTimes and the Ghana Football Association are therefore expected to hold a roundtable discussion with the leadership of GBC to consider their decision as the news comes as a big blow to Ghanaians and football fans in particular.

The GFA recently announced a ten year deal with StarTimes worth $17.9m which was expected to boost the clubs by alleviating the financial needs of the clubs.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

