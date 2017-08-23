Breaking News: Gyasi, Waja handed Ghana debut call-ups to face Congo in World Cup qualifier, six returnees - Wakaso, Badu axed

Ghana have named two debutants Edwin Gyasi and Gideon Waja and six returnees in his 24-man squad for next month's crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

USA-based Kwadwo Poku, Joseph Attamah of Turkish side Basaksehir, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Italy-based Alfred Duncan were all handed returns to the squad after previous stints with the Black Stars.

Key England-based duo of Christian Atsu and Jeffery Schlupp also return to the squad after missing the previous matches against Ethiopia, USA and Mexico.

Coach Kwesi Appiah continued with the exclusion of the trio of Mubarak Wakaso, Razak Brimah and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

Several players who were given the chance in the previous matches since coach Appiah took over were named in the squad.

In-demand striker Rahpael Dwamena, Thomas Agyepong, Isaac Sackey, Ebenezer Ofori, Lumor Agyenyenu, Nicholas Opoku and Harrison Afful were all called to the squad.

Asamoah Gyan will lead the squad with Andre and Jordan Ayew who missed the friendlies against USA and Mexico also named in the 24-man team.

Holland-born Gyasi has been in blistering form for the Norwegian side Aalesund and has been rewarded with the chance to impress the coaches at first hand.

WAFA midifleder Gideon Waja who has proven to be a talented player has been given the chance to prove his mettle in the squad filled with top players based abroad.

Fit-again Atsu will be available for the Black Stars after an exciting showing in the English Premier League where Schlupp has also been impressive.

Other regular players in the squad like John Boye, Daniel Amartey and Thomas Partey are all part of the team with goalkeepers Richard Ofori being the most experienced hand in his department.

The Black Stars will host the Red Devils at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kuamsi on 1 September.

The return leg will be played four days later in Brazzaville at the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat.

The Black Stars are seeking to revive their chances in Group E after poor start under erstwhile coach Avram Grant.

Ghana are in third place with one point from the available six; five behind leaders Egypt who play second place Uganda on 31 August in Kampala.

The second leg of the tie will honoured at the Alexandria Stadium five days later in Alexandria.

SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana FC,Ghana)

DEFENDERS: Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus,USA) Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England) John Boye (Sivasspor,Turkey), Daniel Amartey (Leicester,England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew,USA) Nicholas Opoku (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey)

MIDFIELDERS: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Andre Ayew (West Ham Utd, England), Kwadwo Poku (Miami FC, USA), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Edwin Gyasi (Aalesund FC, Norway), Gideon Waja (WAFA, Ghana), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland)

FORWARDS: Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Swansea, UK), Raphael Gyamera (FC Zurich, Switzerland)

