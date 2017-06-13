Hearts of Oak denied access to Accra sports stadium for training

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak were denied entry access to the playing field of the Accra Sports Stadium, according to FootballGhana.com.

The Phobians, who are sharpening the final edges of their squad ahead of this weekend's MTN FA Cup round of 16 clash with second-tier side Young Wise were refused entry to the inner perimeter of the stadium in the early hours of today.

According to reports, the National Sports Authority (NSA) were demanding for payment before the team is allowed to use the facility hence the refusal.

Hearts defeated Bolga All Stars 4-0 at the same venue last Friday in week 18 of the Ghana Premier League.

