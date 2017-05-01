Breaking News: Hearts of Oak threaten to withdraw from Cup match against Kotoko over ticket snub for directors

Hearts of Oak are contemplating pulling out of today's Ghana @60 anniversary Cup match over ticket allocation.

A statement signed by the club's spokesperson Kwame Opare Addo read: ''Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club could withdraw from today's May-Day Cup match with Asante Kotoko if the club's Board of Directors are not given Presidential tickets for the game.

''We find the situation unfortunate and unacceptable to the image of Accra Hearts of Oak.''

Hearts could WITHDRAW from today's May-Day Cup match witih Asante Kotoko. #AHOSC pic.twitter.com/FHZqnDQ2xN — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 1, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)