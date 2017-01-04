Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Breaking News: Injury forces goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey out of Ghana’s Afcon team

Published on: 04 January 2017
Ghana goalie Adam Kwarasey

Norway based Ghana goalie Adam Kwarasey will not be on the plane to Gabon after being forced out due to an injury he picked up at club level.

The goalkeeper was named in Avram Grant’s provisional squad to begin preparations for the AFCON in Dubai but he has informed the technical handlers of the team that he will not be able to make it.

Experienced Fatau Dauda has been called to fly to Dubai to join Razak Brimah and Richard Ofori who are the two goalkeepers in camp.

Dauda will now be playing in his fourth Africa Cup of Nations competition having played in 2008, 2013, 2015 and now 2017.

By Rahman Osman 

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

  • OGYA says:
    January 04, 2017 10:14 am
    Avram Grant don't call another goalkeeper, use the opening to call another striker or defender instead.
  • Kwaki says:
    January 04, 2017 10:34 am
    Fatau Dauda is actually playing in his third tourney not four. 2013 in South Africa, 2015 in equatorial Guinea and 2017 in Gabon. Get your facts right before posting it. Thanks

