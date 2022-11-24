GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
BREAKING NEWS: Jordan Ayew and Tariq Lamptey benched as Alidu Seidu starts for Ghana against Portugal

Published on: 24 November 2022
Denis Odoi competing with Jordan Ayew in training

Ghana coach Otto Addo has benched Jordan Ayew in his first starting lineup for the 2022 World Cup, while also benching Tariq Lamotey against Portugal.

The former Ghana international has named a defensive lineup to face the star-studded Portuguese side led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Five defenders are in the starting lineup, including Alidu Seidu, who is making his first competitive start for the Black Stars, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, and Baba Rahman.

Abdul Salis Samed has been rewarded with a start after impressing in a pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland. He is joined by Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, and Andre Ayew.

 

Inaki Williams is the lone striker in Otto Addo's 1-5-4-1 formation.

Black Stars will be hoping for a victory to get their campaign off to the perfect start in Qatar.

Starting line up

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Daniel Amartey

Alidu Seidu

Alexander Djiku

Mohammed Salisu

Baba Rahman

Abdul Samed Salis

Thomas Partey

Mohammed Kudus

Inaki Williams

Andre Ayew

