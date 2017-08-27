Breaking News: Manchester City splash £2million to sign Ghanaian teenage prodigy Aminu Mohammed

English Premier League giants Manchester City have splashed £2 million to sign Ghanaian teenage prodigy Aminu Mohammed from local side WAFA Academy, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Man City beat several top Europeans clubs to the signature of the hugely talented youngster after months of monitoring by scouts.

The 16-year-old, who is regarded as the Neymar because of his immense dribbling skills and scoring abilities, was being chased by Spanish giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich of Germany.

His exploits in international tournaments also drew the attention of high spending French side PSG after he scored twice against them at the Al Kass tournament in Qatar last year.

Mohammed was sent to the mother club of WAFA, Red Bull Salzburg of Austria, to train with their junior side and he joined them for the Al Kass tournament where European clubs spotted him.

The lanky winger spent two weeks with the Manchester-based club on observation before he was handed the bumper deal after extensive negotiations.

The hugely talented winger with the knack for scoring special goals was signed by Man City last week after negotiations with his Ghanaian top-flight club WAFA were completed.

He will be loaned out to a club in Norway, Holland, France or Belgium for him to gain playing time and valuable European experience before he will return to City.

Mohammed will now join Ghana's U17 side as they prepare for the World Cup in October and if he excels at the tournament in India he could get the special talent visa to enable him play in England.

The talented star missed the African U17 Championship in Gabon early this year after he was targeted by unscrupulous agents who wanted to steal him from WAFA during the Black Starlets camping ahead of the competition.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)