Breaking News: Massive Asamoah Gyan boost for Ghana, injury not serious as feared

Injured captain Asamoah Gyan could a play a further part in Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign as the injury is not as serious as initially feared, the Ghana FA has revealed.

The UAE-based striker has returned to the Black Stars camp in Oyem to undergo treatment to get him fit for subsequent matches in the tournament in Gabon.

However it is not certain if he will play in Sunday's crucial quarter-final clash with DR Congo as treatment is expected to have already started.

The Ghanaian has fears he may be ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations after suffering an injury in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat by Egypt.

Gyan was substituted in the first half and was danger of missing Sunday's quarter-final against DR Congo.

However Black Stars medical officer Adam Baba revealed that he suffered 'a left thigh muscle contusion', the Ghana FA statement read.

This means the tests in the Gabonese capital of Libreville on Thursday have shown that the injury is not as bad as initially feared.

When Gyan suffered the injury he feared it could rule him out of the tournament as Ghana seeks capture the title as the striker a key player for the four-time African champions

"I'm in pain right now. I don't know the extent of the injury, we have to go for an MRI scan," he told BBC Sport on Wednesday night.

"I'm desperate to come back and I'll try as much as possible but if I cannot it's part of the game."

The 31-year-old striker was making his 99th international appearance in the Group D match against Egypt and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country.

He believes he was a "victim" of a dreadful playing surface in Port-Gentil that has already come in for widespread criticism.

Coach Avram Grant admitted he is concerned that he will lose his skipper.

They can now be assured that he could now play a further part in the competition.

Comments

This article has 6 comment(s)