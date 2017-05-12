Breaking News: Medeama suspend goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi for going AWOL

GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report that Medeama have suspended goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi indefinitely for unprofessional conduct.

Antwi has been frozen out of the team after going AWOL, just five months after joining the side.

Antwi, who joined the Tarkwa-based from Asante Kotoko, went missing this week.

The 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners have indefinitely suspended the former Amidaus Professionals shot-stopper for unprofessional conduct.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the conduct of the former Kotoko glovesman has shocked officials of the Mauve and Yellows.

Anwti, an ex-Ghana Under-20 goalkeeper, joined Medeama to revive his flagging following his struggles at local giants Kotoko.

He emerged the side's first-choice at the start of the season until he was knocked back by a shoulder injury.

But second-choice goalkeeper Yaw Ansah Fufuro has stepped up in his absence, excelling heavily in the last four games.

