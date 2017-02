Breaking News: Middlesbrough sign Okyeman Planners talented kid William Opoku Asiedu

English Premier League side Middlesbrough have signed Ghanaian teenager William Opoku Asiedu on a long-term contract.

The 19-year-old will join Boro's Academy set-up from Division One League side Okyeman Planners.

Asiedu has been immediately loaned out to Estonian club FC Levadia for 18 months.

He banged in 11 goals for Planners in the dreaded Zone III of the Division One League last season.

He was a member of the Ghana U20 team which failed to qualify for this year's African Youth Championship.

