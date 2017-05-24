Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Breaking News: Newcastle United complete permanent transfer of Ghana star Christian Atsu

Published on: 24 May 2017
Christian Atsu

Newly-promoted English Premier League side Newcastle United have completed the permanent signing of Ghana ace Christian Atsu from Chelsea.

The 25-year-old Ghana international spent last season on loan at St. James' Park, making 32 league appearances and scoring five goals as Rafa Benítez's side lifted the Sky Bet Championship title.

The Magpies have now exercised an option to sign him for an undisclosed fee and the winger has signed a four-year deal.

The transfer is subject to Atsu successfully reapplying for a work permit.

Manager Benítez said: "We are happy to sign a good player.

"He's shown us that he's a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve.

"Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future."

  • Lawrence says:
    May 24, 2017 01:49 pm
    Happy to hear this. Atsu has an opportunity to demonstrate to the whole world what stuff he's made of. I see the emergence of one of the best players yet to be witnessed in the premier league.

