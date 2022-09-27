Breaking News: Samuel Boadu resigns as Hearts of Oak coach

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has resigned from his position following mounting pressure from the club's top brass, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 36-year-old who guided the side to clinch treble two seasons ago has called time on his time in the capital in an extraordinary turn of event following a meeting with owner Togbe Afede on Tuesday.

The coach and his backroom staff have all been told to stay away from the team's training on Tuesday amid a tumultuous run since the start of the season.

The former Medeama gaffer met the club's board chairman Togbe Afede to discuss his long-term future where termination of his current deal has been agreed.

Boadu has been under incessant pressure due to the side's unflattering start to the season with calls for his removal growing rapidly.

The club's recent drop in form has accumulated in growing calls for his sacking - forcing the board to ask him to step back from duties.

His assistant coach Hamza Obeng and goalkeepers coach Eric Amponsah have all been yanked from the team in a sensational twist to the drama that has engulfed the Ghanaian giants.

The young gaffer has come under intense pressure after failing to defend the Premier League title, having finished on the 6th position with 48 points last season.

However, he was able to save his managerial job win by defending the MTN FA Cup title after beating Bechem United to the crown.

Hearts have been abysmal - failing to win their last eight Premier League matches in a spillover from last season.

They lie 13th on the Premier League table after recording two draws and a defeat. They are still without a win in their opening three Premier League matches.

Boadu won five major trophies with Phobians since his sensational switch from Medeama two seasons ago - ending a 11-year wait for a Premier League crown.

He also won two FA Cups , the Super Cup and President's Cup.