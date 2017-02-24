Swedish coach Strand arrives in Tarkwa, set for showdown talks with Medeama over possible return

Ex-Medeama coach Tom Strand has arrived in Tarkwa over a possible return to the club, close to a year after he deserted the team while on international duty, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 35-year-old is expected to hold a showdown meeting with the club's top hierarchy on Friday morning in his quest to be re-engaged.

Strand left the club under shocking circumstances last year after he absconded from the team's hotel in South Africa in the wake of the side's 3-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Swedish trainer has apologized profusely over the embarrassing episode which gained international attention.

The European is seeking a return 10-months after abandoning the team.

He has been hailed largely for his technical and tactical know-how with GHANAsoccernet.com sources saying he could be re-engaged by the club.

Strand is a popular figure in Tarkwa despite leaving the club under the shocking circumstances in May last year.

It's widely believed he will be welcome back with open arms if the club top hierarchy decide to re-engage him.

He joined Medeama in December 2014 and led them to an 11th-place finish in the league two seasons ago.

Again, he guided the side to the group stage of the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

Medeama's failure to beat Inter Allies at home on Wednesday has heightened talks over the future of local man Augustine Evans Adotey.

Adotey could revert to his original role as the technical director if Strand is re-appointed by the club.

Friday's meeting is expected to iron out several bottlenecks as the club attempt to find a permanent solution to their technical direction.

The Yellow and Mauves are third on the table with five points from three games in the Ghana Premier League.

They travel to Accra to face Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)