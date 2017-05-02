Breaking News: Top Danish coach Ove Pedersen set to takeover as Kotoko boss

Top Danish coach Ove Pedersen has arrived in Ghana to holds talks with giants Asante Kotoko over the possibility of taking over as the boss of the Kumasi-based giants, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Sources close to the Porcupine Warriors have told Ghana's leading football news outfit the experienced manager has already held a meeting with the management of Kotoko.

Board chairman Kotoko Dr Kyei is not satisfied with the performance of stop-gap coach Frimpong Manso and will fire the former defender to pave for the arrival of the Danish manager.

Manso is on wobbly legs at Kotoko thanks to the 3-1 humiliation the Porcupine Warriors suffered at the hands of arch-rival Hearts of in Accra on Monday.

The former Denmark Superliga coach is currently in Ghana, where one of the biggest clubs want to sack their current head coach.

With two matches remaining before the first round comes to an end, Pedersen is expected to be appointed before the start of the second round.

Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report that Pedersen was in the stands when Kotoko were hammered by the Phobians in Accra yesterday.

The Danish coach has confirmed that he is in Ghana and that he is in talks with a big club without revealing the identity of the club.

"I will not talk much about it because it's not my style and I have previously been offered a job by the press that I knew nothing about," Pedersen said on Tuesday.

"But now it sounds like you have some information, and I do like to be polite, and I will not lie. Yes, I'm in Ghana. I am considering right now, whether it is here that I must continue my coaching career.

"The plan is that the club would like to change their coach, when the first part of the season is over in a few rounds, but I have not made up my mind whether I will say yes yet.

"I've had a long meeting with the club's management and will meet with them again, and then we will see whether I will say yes or no, but we are not there yet," explains the 62-year-old coach, who does not want to reveal the name of the Ghanaian club he is in talks with.

Pedersen is regarded as one of the best coaches in Denmark having coached top sides, FC Midtjylland, Esbjerg, OB, AGF, FC Vestsjælland and Hobro in the top-flight of Danish football.

He was previously coach abroad when he was the U17 coach in Qatar in 1996-1997.

Kotoko have been left in crisis since the sacking of Croatian coach, Zdravko Logarusic last month, citing poor performance.

Assistant Coach, Godwin Ablordey was named as the stand-in coach with little success until Frimpong was tasked to take charge with little impact which has resulted in the decision to bring in Pedersen.

