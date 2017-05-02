Breaking News: Top Danish coach Ove Pedersen set to takeover as Kotoko boss
Top Danish coach Ove Pedersen has arrived in Ghana to holds talks with giants Asante Kotoko over the possibility of taking over as the boss of the Kumasi-based giants, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.
Sources close to the Porcupine Warriors have told Ghana's leading football news outfit the experienced manager has already held a meeting with the management of Kotoko.
Board chairman Kotoko Dr Kyei is not satisfied with the performance of stop-gap coach Frimpong Manso and will fire the former defender to pave for the arrival of the Danish manager.
Manso is on wobbly legs at Kotoko thanks to the 3-1 humiliation the Porcupine Warriors suffered at the hands of arch-rival Hearts of in Accra on Monday.
The former Denmark Superliga coach is currently in Ghana, where one of the biggest clubs want to sack their current head coach.
With two matches remaining before the first round comes to an end, Pedersen is expected to be appointed before the start of the second round.
Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report that Pedersen was in the stands when Kotoko were hammered by the Phobians in Accra yesterday.
The Danish coach has confirmed that he is in Ghana and that he is in talks with a big club without revealing the identity of the club.
"I will not talk much about it because it's not my style and I have previously been offered a job by the press that I knew nothing about," Pedersen said on Tuesday.
"But now it sounds like you have some information, and I do like to be polite, and I will not lie. Yes, I'm in Ghana. I am considering right now, whether it is here that I must continue my coaching career.