BREAKING NEWS: Wa All Stars striker Richard Arthur signs 2 years deal with Angolan side Grupo Desportivo Interclube

Wa All Stars striker Richard Arthur has pen down a two and a half year deal with Angolan top-flight side Grupo Desportivo Interclube, Ghanasoccernet.com can confirm.

Arthur, 22, was handed the deal after he scored in the side's 2-0 win over fellow top-flight side ASA FC in a friendly.

The striker also scored twice this morning in another friendly which urged the Angolan giants to expedite his signing.

This will come as a major blow to Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko who had signed the player on a six-months loan deal from the Ghana champions.

The striker's absence will also affect the home-based Black Stars who are currently preparing for a friendly with Egypt and the CHAN qualifier with Burkina Faso.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

