BREAKING NEWS- World Cup 2022: Anderlecht ace Majeed Ashimeru omitted from Ghana final squad for Qatar

Anderlecht midfielder Abdul Majeed Ashimeru has been dropped from Ghana's final 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Belgium-based midfielder was named in the initial 55-man provisional squad but GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that the Anderlecht player will not make the team to Qatar.

Despite having a good campaign in the Belgium First Division A, Ashimeru has not played for the Black Stars since featuring in the World Cup qualifier against South Africa in 2021 in Johannesburg.

Ashimeru has played ten matches for Anderlecht in the league this season, scoring two goals for the Purple and White.

More to follow...