BREAKING NEWS: Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey signs for Norwegian side Valerenga

Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarsey has signed a three year deal with Norwegian side Valerenga, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Vålerenga Strømsgodset, Rosenborg and Portland Timbers goalkeeper has agreed to stay at the club till 2020.

This latest deal sees Kwarasey reunited with his former coach Ronny Deila.

The goalie is ready to play when the Norwegian transfer window opens and will stay and begin training with the club in a bid to hit the ground running.

Kwarasey started his career at Valerenga but did not get a game before he announcing his transition to Strømsgodset in 2007.

The 29-year-old was named in the Black Stars team that will play against Ethiopia but asked to be excused because of club commitment.

By Rahman Osman

