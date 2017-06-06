Breaking News: Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom a free player after Latina bankruptcy

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is a free-status player after the Italian Football Federation revoked parent club Latina's membership due to a bankruptcy ruling.

The Ghana international has had an excellent season in Serbia, on an 18-month loan which has automatically become null since Latina lost a ruling at the FIGC Court of Appeal to automatically be relegated from Serie B to the amateur division due to unpaid debts.

It is understood Boakye's loan deal at Red Star Belgrade is automatically no longer valid and the striker is free to join any club.

GHANASoccernet.com understands lots of offers already moved for the striker including Red Star.

Boakye has had stints with Juventus, Genoa, Elche, Roda JC, amongst others.

