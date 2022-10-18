Brian Brobbey: Dutch forward explains why he has to start games ahead of Mohammed Kudus 

Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey says he expects to start games after scoring a brace in Ajax 7-1 win against Excelsior in the Eredivise on Sunday.

The Dutch international returned to the starting line up ahead of Mohammed Kudus in over a month on Sunday.

Brian Brobbey's place had been taken over by Mohammed Kudus who had been in impeccable form for Ajax.

Kudus played in the striking position and scored some important goals keeping him in the starting eleven.

According to Brobbey, there is a healthy rivalry between the two and they make each other better.

"We have a good competition. He does his thing, I do my thing. We only make each other better."

"Kudus scored almost every game. If I did, I wouldn't think it fair if the trainer then takes me out. So I understood the choice of the trainer.", Brobbey said on why he accepted to be on the bench.

Brobbey expects to start against Waalwijk this weekend "I now expect that I will play, yes. What I just said: if a striker scores, you should not just take him out."

The 20-year-old has scored six goals in 10 appearances for Ajax this season.