Brian Brobbey: Free scoring Mohammed Kudus deserves to start ahead of me

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has said he lost his starting role to Mohammed Kudus because of the Ghana sensation has been lethal in front of goal.

The Netherlands-born Ghanaian thinks competition with Kudus is healthy as he feels the Ghanaian has done enough to start ahead of him.

Kudus has netted nine goals in all competitions this season for Ajax, five in the Eredivisie, three in the UEFA Champions League and one in the Johan Cruijff Schaal.

Brobbey rejoined Ajax from RB Leipzig after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Dutch champions.

After starting the club’s opening four matches of the campaign, he lost his place to Kudus who has been the first choice for the center forward role.

Brobbey, 20, insists the Ghana international has done enough to deserve his place as he looks to dislodge him going forward.

"Finally back to basics, always good. I have a good competition with Kudus. I do my thing, he does his thing. We just make each other better, I think," said Brobbey as quoted by Ajax Showtime.

"I think he [Kudus] scored almost every game. If you score as a striker and the coach takes you out, I wouldn't think it fair. So, I understand the trainer's choice."