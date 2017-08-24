Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Brighton count on incoming striker Raphael Dwamena to end goal-drought

Published on: 24 August 2017

Brighton will count on incoming Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena to end their goal-drought.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are still in search of their first goal in the top-flight after defeats to Manchester City and Leicester City.

And Seagulls Manager Chris Hughton is hoping that three-cap Dwamena can change that.

Dwamena is now waiting for international clearance before flying to the UK to undergo a medical.

The Ghana international netted 14 times in 23 appearances in just seven months for for FC Zurich.

 

Related Videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations