Brighton count on incoming striker Raphael Dwamena to end goal-drought

Brighton will count on incoming Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena to end their goal-drought.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are still in search of their first goal in the top-flight after defeats to Manchester City and Leicester City.

And Seagulls Manager Chris Hughton is hoping that three-cap Dwamena can change that.

Dwamena is now waiting for international clearance before flying to the UK to undergo a medical.

The Ghana international netted 14 times in 23 appearances in just seven months for for FC Zurich.

