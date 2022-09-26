Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey could miss Ghana clash against Nicaragua

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey may miss Ghana's match against Nicaragua on Tuesday due to an injury.

Lamptey, who made his Black Stars debut against Brazil last Friday, is a doubt for the match after missing training on Monday.

"Tariq at the warmup he felt a little something so he decided [to leave], so we have to watch out. He will be assessed later after training. We hope that it’s nothing serious and I hope that he can play tomorrow," Black Stars coach Otto Addo said.

Black Stars completed their preparations for the international friendly on Monday with an evening training session at the match venue.

Players are upbeat as they aim for a convincing victory over Nicaragua, who are ranked 139th in the world by FIFA.

Black Stars were mauled 3-0 by Brazil last Friday and are desperate for a win to bring this international break to a close.

Ghana have qualified for the World Cup and see these friendlies as the perfect preparatory games to sharpen their methods and strengthen their chemistry.

Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, then face South Korea before concluding their group stage campaign against