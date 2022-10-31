Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey delighted with 'great win' over Chelsea

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has shared his excitement after Brighton and Hove Albion thumped Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Black Stars right-back was a second half substitute as the Seagulls thrashed his former club Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex Park.

Lamptey praised his teammates for the victory, which was new manager Roberto De Zerbi's first since replacing Graham Potter.

"Great win, big effort from the team! Thank you for the support as always, enjoy your weekend," wrote the defender on Twitter.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring after five minutes before a brace of own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevor Chalobah gave the hosts a 3-0 in the first half.

Kai Havertz sparked life into Chelsea with an early second half consolation but a late strike from Pascal Gross sealed an emphatic win for Brighton.

Lamptey's has featured in all Brighton's games since the arrival of De Zerbi.