Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey makes Black Stars debut as Brazil thump Ghana in friendly

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has finally made his Ghana debut in the 3-0 international friendly agaisnt Brazil.

The 21-year-old replaced Iddrisu Baba in the 72nd minute as Ghana were walloped by Brazil in Le Havre.

The right-back was okay at the back and made impressive attacking runs as Ghana tried to score a consolation.

A first-half brace from Richarlison and a header from Marquinhos saw Brazil breezed past Ghana following a majestic first 45 minutes.

The Black Stars will next face Nicaragua in Spain before the players return to their clubs.

Ghana will also play Switzerland in November before the 2022 World Cup starts in Qatar.