Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey proud to be part of Black Stars

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey said he is proud to be part of the Ghana national team, Black Stars after switching from England.

Lamptey, a former England youth international, committed to Ghana earlier this year and has already trained twice with his new teammates.

The 21-year-old is in France preparing for Ghana's international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil on Friday.

“Everyone has been fantastic, everyone has been welcoming. It’s been so good. I’m very proud to be here and I’m really just trying to train hard to give the best I can for the team,” Lamptey said.

Speaking about the game, Lamptey said, “I’m looking forward to the game on Friday. In this game, we are preparing very well and we all want to be ready for Friday.”

The former Chelsea player is expected to make his Black Stars agaisnt the South Americans.

After Brazil, Ghana will play another friendly in Spain against Nicaragua.

The Black Stars have qualified for the World Cup and see these friendlies as the perfect preparatory games to sharpen their methods and strengthen their chemistry ahead of tough group games against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.