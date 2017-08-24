Brighton manager Chris Hughton expresses confidence in Dwamena quality

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has reaffirmed his belief that Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena is is the right man to lead their attack.

The Seagulls have lost their opening two games in the English Premier League to Manchester City and Leicester City without finding the back of the net.

And Hughton believes the purchase of the Ghanaian left footed poacher will help extricate their attacking profligacy.

"First of all, he is a forward we need. Because i think certainly in this division you need to have options to start or come off the bench to change situations. Number nines who can change tough situations and i think he can help us with that." Chris Hughton told the BBC.

Dwamena who has been handed a Black Stars call-up by Kwesi Appiah for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo, is now waiting for international clearance before flying to the UK to undergo a medical.

Brighton had an initial £8m bid for Dwamena snubbed.

Reports claimed that the Swiss side were holding out for around £13.7m, but Seagulls now appear to have done a deal.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)