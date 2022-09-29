Brighton monitoring injured Tariq Lamptey ahead of Liverpool game

Brighton are monitoring Tariq Lamptey ahead of their clash with Liverpool this weekend.

The right-back did not feature in Ghana’s 1-0 friendly win over Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain due to injury.

Ghana coach Otto Addo said Lamptey “felt something” during the warm-up at training ahead of the Nicaragua match.

He wasn't immediately ruled out of the game, but he wasn't named to the matchday squad either.

Proud moment making my international debut, thank you for all the support 💪🏾🇬🇭✅!#TL⚡️ #GIG🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yUmKtxwUz6 — Tariq Lamptey (@TariqLamptey) September 24, 2022

Lamptey earned his first Black Stars cap as a substitute against Brazil on Friday in Le Havre.

He has now returned to the Albion squad ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool.