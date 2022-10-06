Brighton star Tariq Lamptey enjoyed first Ghana camping following international switch

Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey has said he enjoyed his first camping with the Ghana national team during the international break.

The England-born defender player switched international allegiance to play for Ghana (the country of his parents) two months ago after getting FIFA approval.

The 22-year-old right-back played for England at U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels before choosing to represent the West African country at senior level.

Lamptey had his first outing for the Black Stars a fortnight ago during their international friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua respectively.

He was brought on the second half to mark his debut against Brazil but was ruled out of the second game against Nicaragua due an injury he picked up.

"I enjoyed my first camp there. It was a good group and everyone was welcoming. I knew a few of the bots before but everyone I didn’t, I got to know well and it’s really a good group." He told Argus

Lamptey also opened up on the initiation dance performed by newcomers to the national camping base.

"The dancing was a nice bit of fun. It just gives the boys something to be happy and laugh about. It was just the tradition we have to do and we took it our stride.

"I'm glad we put a few smiles on people’s face." Lamptey added.

The talented right-back is expected to make Ghana's final squad list for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next month.