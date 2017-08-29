Brighton still hunting for striker after Raphael Dwamena's collapsed move

Brighton have moved onto the 'the next set of targets' after a collapsed transfer of Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena.

The newly-promoted English Premier League side looked to have secured the services of the Ghanaian but was knocked back after a failed medical.

And Seagulls manager Chris Hughton says he is searching for a new striker until the transfer window shuts on Thursday.

"It's disappointing but what we have to do is move on from there, unfortunately for us, and more unfortunate for the lad," Hughton said, when asked about Dwamena's failed transfer.

"In the end, you can't do anything about it.

"It's one of those things that happens, it's not a usual set of circumstances, but all we can do is move on from that and go on to the next set of targets.

"We've got to work as hard as we can to make this squad as good as we can for the end of this window."

Goalless Brighton will continue their search for a new striker until the transfer window shuts, says manager Chris Hughton.

Brighton picked their first point of the season in a 0-0 with Watford on Saturday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)