Brighton target Raphael Dwamena delays arrival in Ghana camp

FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena will not join the Black Stars squad until Thursday as he seeks a second opinion on his health status.

The 21-year-old saw his move to English Premier League side collapse after failing a medical.

This has left the Ghana international disturbed and has return to Switzerland to run further tests.

GHANSoccernet.com understands a last medical has been fixed for Wednesday and that means the striker can be in Accra on Thursday, a day before the Congo clash.

