Brighton target Raphael Dwamena delays arrival in Ghana camp

Published on: 29 August 2017
Raphael Dwamena

FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena will not join the Black Stars squad until Thursday as he seeks a second opinion on his health status.

The 21-year-old saw his move to English Premier League side collapse after failing a medical.

This has left the Ghana international disturbed and has return to Switzerland to run further tests.

GHANSoccernet.com understands a last medical has been fixed for Wednesday and that means the striker can be in Accra on Thursday, a day before the Congo clash.

Comments

  • Senseless call ups says:
    August 29, 2017 01:14 pm
    So now everybody has realised how unwise Akwesi Appiah's call ups was with regards to de strikers. There are only 2 out nd out strikers in dis latest call ups, Gyan and Dwamena. We have two crucial WC qualifiers and Kwesi Appian didnt de sense in inviting Patrick Twumasi and Richmond B. Yiadom, two of our most inform strikers. If Dwamena arrives on thursday, he cant play de first league. Why are our coaches so dumb!
  • papa says:
    August 29, 2017 01:54 pm
    dont know why he was rehired.first class idiot coach with too much ego. dont know what the hell richmond has done. he is so gifted.

