Bristol City send message to Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo ahead of Nicaragua clash

Bristol City have wished their striker Antoine Semenyo luck ahead of Ghana's match against Nicaragua.

Semenyo is available for Tuesday's international friendly against Nicaragua in Spain.

The 22-year-old appeared in the second half of the Black Stars' 3-0 loss to Brazil last Friday and could start against Nicaragua as coach Otto Addo is expected to make changes to the lineup.

On Sunday evening, Semenyo arrived in Lorca with the team, and when a picture of the striker was shared on Twitter, the English club commented, "Good luck Antoine!"

Good luck Antoine! — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) September 26, 2022

Black Stars completed their preparations for the international friendly on Monday with an evening training session at the match venue.

Players are upbeat as they aim for a convincing victory over Nicaragua, who are ranked 139th in the world by FIFA.

Ghana have qualified for the World Cup and see these friendlies as the perfect preparatory games to sharpen their methods and strengthen their chemistry.

Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, then face South Korea before concluding their group stage campaign against