Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo wants to make Ghanaians proud

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo says he wants to make Ghanaians proud by scoring for the Black Stars.

Semenyo has been in excellent form since returning from an injury that caused him to miss Bristol's first six games of the season.

He has four goals in the last five games, all as a substitute, and hopes to replicate his club form on international duty.

Semenyo is in Black Stars camp in France ahead of the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua this month.

"I'm happy obviously being with the team again. Unfortunately, I had an injury but is good to be back and I'm ready to show Ghanaians what I can do. When I get the chance, I will score to make the country proud. I'm just waiting for my opportunity," Semenyo told the GFA media.

"It's very important, obviously we've got some new boys in so all of us can join together, get used to how to play and come together as a group and you know to perform on the big stage. Everyone is in good spirit," he added.

Ghana will take on Brazil in their first international friendly on September 23rd in France before travelling to Spain to play Nicaragua on September 27th.

The Black Stars have qualified for the World Cup and see these friendlies as the perfect preparatory games to sharpen their methods and strengthen their chemistry ahead of tough group games against countries like Portugal, Uruguay and Son Heung-min’s South Korea.