Bristol Legend urges Coach Nigel Pearson to start Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo 

Former Bristol City midfielder Gary Owers has urged Coach Nigel Pearson to start Antoine Semenyo in the upcoming games.

The Ghana international has been reduced to substitute roles this season since making his injury return.

Despite coming out off the bench, Semenyo has been impressive this season scoring three goals in last six appearances.

Owers, now turned Pundit has urged Pearson to make the change: “I think Tommy might have picked up an injury. Listen Tommy’s been brilliant. He’s getting the plaudits and he’s been called up for Scotland, everything is happening very quickly for him. He will be trying to take it all in and enjoy it hopefully because he’s made a fantastic impact.

“With young players, there is a time to put them in. I’m not saying take out one of your leading scorers and sit him on the bench because he’s done so well and scored goals.

“There is a time and place to take them out of the side for a number of reasons due to which it might be the right time.”

Bristol City play Coventry in their next game in the English Championship this weekend.