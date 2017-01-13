Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
EXCLUSIVE: Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia in serious talks over Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena

Published on: 13 January 2017
Raphael Dwamena

Bulgarian top-flight side CSKA Sofia are in advanced talks with Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena for a winter transfer move, GHANAsoccernet.com has been told.

The 21-year-old is reported to be on the wish list of many European clubs after a blissful first half of the season campaign.

He banged in 18 goals in 20 league appearances for Austria Lustenau in the Austrian second-tier.

Dwamena got a call-up into Ghana's provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations but could not make it in the final 23 for the tournament.

