Bulgarian side FC Vereya confirm signing Ghana international Samuel Inkoom

Published on: 24 February 2017
Samuel Inkoom signing his deal earlier today

Bulgarian side FC Vereya have announced the signing of Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

He will become the first Ghanaian player to have played for the club after completing his medical in Stara Zagora.

Inkoom has told GHANAsoccernet.com that he has agreed four months deal with the Bulgarian club who are currently 9th on the league table.

Samuel Inkoom undergoing his medicals

The Ghanaian has not played in the last six months after falling out with Antalyaspor’s head coach at the beginning of the season.

The 27-year-old after passing his medical is now in line to play against giants Ludogorets  this weekend.

