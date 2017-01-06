Bundesliga side Shalke 04 congratulate Bernard Tekpetey on Black Stars call up

Following his ability to make it into the final 23-man squad of Ghana for the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon, Bundesliga side Shalke 04 have congratulated new boy Bernard Tekpetey.

Bernard, 19, is one of the seven debutantes picked by coach Avram Grnat for the tournament and despite agitations in his home country Ghana over his inclusion, Shalke 04 believe he deserves the call up.

In a tweet on the official twitter handle of the club, the young Ghanaian forward has been congratulated by his club for such an achievement.

Tekpetey’s inclusion raised a lot of questions as he featured only twice for Shalke 04 in the season to earn a call up while Raphale Dwamena and Mageed Waris who have scored 18 and 4 goals respectively for their clubs were dropped.

Ghana is expected to win the Afcon trophy after chasing it unsuccessfully since 1982 in Libya.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

