Burkina Faso coach Duarte blames referee for AFCON semi-final defeat to Egypt

Portugal coach Paulo Duarte blamed Senegalese referee Malang Diedhiou for his side's defeat to Egypt in the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Duarte felt his side should have been awarded two penalties in regulation time.

"I am not used to speaking about refereeing, but the referee had a decisive influence on the result," Duarte told beIN Sports after the game.

"We had two penalty appeals turned down. I don’t know why he denied those penalties."

The Portuguese coach said he is disappointed by the outcome after his side played "a great game".

"We played a great game and we had the upper hand but in football the better does not always win, and this was the case today," he said.

"The game was very tough. It was a game between the best attack in the tournament and the best defence. It was a very tactical game."

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time and Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary saved two spot kicks for the Pharaohs to advance 4-3 on penalties.

